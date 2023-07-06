All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy: Don’t be surprised if Chechen leader marches on Kremlin

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 6 July 2023, 19:01
Zelenskyy: Don’t be surprised if Chechen leader marches on Kremlin
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that it would not be surprising if someone like the founder of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, or the Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, tried to march on and enter the Kremlin.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine, citing President Zelenskyy’s speech during a meeting with Bulgarian politicians

Quote from Zelenskyy: "The current head of Russia [Vladimir Putin] is so weak that he is unable to protect Russian oblasts from his own fighters. So we shouldn’t be surprised if someone – Prigozhin or, say, Kadyrov – marches on the Kremlin."

"The remnants of Russian combat forces are currently deployed in the occupied parts of our country, while [the forces] that are supposed to ensure the security of [Putin’s] regime in Russia are unmotivated to do so. That’s why we have to ramp up our collective pressure [on Russia]."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy also said that the more aid, ammunition, and weapons Ukraine receives, "the more the scale of the war" in Ukraine reduces.

Background:

  • In an interview with CNN, Zelenskyy said he believes that there has been a split in Russian society, the chain of command that Putin has been building for many years has crumbled, and the Russian dictator has weakened, so it is time for the world to put more pressure on him.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Advertisement:

South Korea to increase military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Ukraine changes its counteroffensive tactics after heavy equipment losses – NYT

Russia's Federal Security Service claims it prevented murder of propagandist Simonyan and Sobchak

updatedWagnerites in Belarus: Ukrainian border guards track movements of Russian mercenaries

South Korean President arrives in Kyiv on an unannounced visit

Large convoy of Wagner PMC fighters arrives in Belarus

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:39
photoOne more for Ukraine's Armed Forces: sapper divers retrieve Russian tank from Desna River
15:31
South Korea to increase military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine
15:24
Serbia decides to transfer humanitarian aid to Ukraine
14:55
Ukraine changes its counteroffensive tactics after heavy equipment losses – NYT
14:41
Ukrainians and Russians remain among most numerous asylum seekers in Georgia
14:11
Lithuanian president feared a ''deterioration of NATO decisions'' after Zelenskyy's tweet
13:53
German Foreign Minister comments on possibility of Putin's regime falling
13:38
Russia's Federal Security Service claims it prevented murder of propagandist Simonyan and Sobchak
13:08
Ukraine's invitation to NATO tied to end of war – Lithuanian President
12:39
Russians attacked Kupiansk district, killing man
All News
Advertisement: