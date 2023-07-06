All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy arrives in Prague

European PravdaThursday, 6 July 2023, 22:15
Zelenskyy arrives in Prague
Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Prague, ct24.ceskatelevize.cz

A special plane of the Czech government carrying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy landed at Prague's Ruzyne Airport on Thursday evening.

Source: Czech television

Details: The plane carrying Zelenskyy took off from Sofia at 19:21 and landed in Prague at 20:54 Kyiv time. It was accompanied by two Gripen fighter aircraft, and Czech television published footage of their flight.

Advertisement:

After landing, Zelenskyy went to Prague Castle, the residence of the Czech President, where he will hold talks with President Petr Pavel as well as the Prime Minister and speakers of the Czech Parliament.

This is the first visit of the president of Ukraine to the Czech Republic since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion and the first for Zelenskyy personally.

Quote: "The visit of the Ukrainian president is intended to be an expression of appreciation for the support that the Czech Republic has provided to Ukraine since the beginning of Russian aggression and to bring mutual assurance that this support will continue," the office of Czech President Petr Pavel said in a statement.

Details: The presidents of Ukraine and the Czech Republic are expected to coordinate their positions at a one-on-one meeting ahead of the NATO summit in Vilnius, where security guarantees for Ukraine will be discussed, among other things.

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: