Zelenskyy arrives in Prague

A special plane of the Czech government carrying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy landed at Prague's Ruzyne Airport on Thursday evening.

Source: Czech television

Details: The plane carrying Zelenskyy took off from Sofia at 19:21 and landed in Prague at 20:54 Kyiv time. It was accompanied by two Gripen fighter aircraft, and Czech television published footage of their flight.

Český vládní speciál s ukrajinským prezidentem Zelenským přistál v Praze. pic.twitter.com/iJG2PWZIMV — ČT24 (@CT24zive) July 6, 2023

After landing, Zelenskyy went to Prague Castle, the residence of the Czech President, where he will hold talks with President Petr Pavel as well as the Prime Minister and speakers of the Czech Parliament.

Ukrajinského prezidenta Volodymyra Zelenského uvítal na Pražském hradě prezident Petr Pavel. pic.twitter.com/jTI3cnE8IS — ČT24 (@CT24zive) July 6, 2023

This is the first visit of the president of Ukraine to the Czech Republic since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion and the first for Zelenskyy personally.

Quote: "The visit of the Ukrainian president is intended to be an expression of appreciation for the support that the Czech Republic has provided to Ukraine since the beginning of Russian aggression and to bring mutual assurance that this support will continue," the office of Czech President Petr Pavel said in a statement.

Details: The presidents of Ukraine and the Czech Republic are expected to coordinate their positions at a one-on-one meeting ahead of the NATO summit in Vilnius, where security guarantees for Ukraine will be discussed, among other things.

Background:

Before that, on Thursday, Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Bulgaria. Ukraine and Bulgaria have signed a joint declaration, which became the 22nd document supporting Ukraine's membership in NATO.

Apart from that, according to the media, on the eve of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Türkiye to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

