All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians bombard border areas in Sumy Oblast, over 100 strikes recorded

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 7 July 2023, 01:34
Russians bombard border areas in Sumy Oblast, over 100 strikes recorded
BOMBARDMENT, STOCK PHOTO BY GETTY IMAGES

The Russians carried out 15 attacks on border areas in Ukraine over the past day, with 103 strikes recorded. 

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: Bilopillia, Hlukhiv, Esman, Krasnopillia, Myropillia and Seredyna-Buda hromadas were attacked. (A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.)

Advertisement:

Russian forces fired mortar bombs (26 strikes) and artillery (6 strikes) on the Bilopillia hromada.

They also dropped a VOG rocket-propelled grenade from a UAV, and 2 explosions were reported. In addition, a helicopter fired unguided rockets, with 13 strikes recorded.

The Hlukhiv hromada was bombarded with an AGS-17 automatic grenade launcher, with 30 strikes recorded.

Russians fired mortar bombs on the Myropillia hromada, with 10 strikes recorded.

Russian forces dropped four mines on the Seredyna-Buda hromada.

The Esman hromada came under mortar attack, with 10 strikes recorded.

There were two strikes caused by mortar bombs in the Krasnopillia hromada.

The Sumy Oblast Military Administration reports there were no casualties or destruction in these attacks.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: