Russians bombard border areas in Sumy Oblast, over 100 strikes recorded

The Russians carried out 15 attacks on border areas in Ukraine over the past day, with 103 strikes recorded.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: Bilopillia, Hlukhiv, Esman, Krasnopillia, Myropillia and Seredyna-Buda hromadas were attacked. (A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.)

Russian forces fired mortar bombs (26 strikes) and artillery (6 strikes) on the Bilopillia hromada.

They also dropped a VOG rocket-propelled grenade from a UAV, and 2 explosions were reported. In addition, a helicopter fired unguided rockets, with 13 strikes recorded.

The Hlukhiv hromada was bombarded with an AGS-17 automatic grenade launcher, with 30 strikes recorded.

Russians fired mortar bombs on the Myropillia hromada, with 10 strikes recorded.

Russian forces dropped four mines on the Seredyna-Buda hromada.

The Esman hromada came under mortar attack, with 10 strikes recorded.

There were two strikes caused by mortar bombs in the Krasnopillia hromada.

The Sumy Oblast Military Administration reports there were no casualties or destruction in these attacks.

