Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with Shahed drones killing two people

The Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 6-7 July with six Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drones, which were shot down by defenders from Air Command Skhid (East). The wreckage of the downed drone fell on a car, killing two people.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "At night, the enemy attacked the oblast with Shahed drones. Six drones were shot down by defenders from Air Command Skhid (East).

The wreckage of one of them fell on a car travelling along the road. Unfortunately, two men were killed..."

Details: Lysak has also said that dry grass caught fire as a result of the falling debris. Firefighters put out the fire.

Another UAV hit premises belonging to a private business in Kryvyi Rih district. A fire broke out. The flames covered more than 100 square metres and reached a height of 4 metres.

Firefighters have already put the fire out, and there were no casualties.

In addition, the Russians shelled Nikopol with heavy artillery. There were no casualties.

