All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air Force downs 12 Shahed drones overnight

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 7 July 2023, 08:09
Air Force downs 12 Shahed drones overnight
A DOWNED UAV. STOCK PHOTO: ARMY.INFORM

The Ukrainian Air Force destroyed 12 out of 18 Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones overnight.

Source: Air Force of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: The Russian occupation forces attacked with Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones from the southeast (the town of Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Krasnodar Krai in the Russian Federation).

A total of 18 Shahed drones were launched. Air defence units were operating in the southern and eastern regions.

Advertisement:

Anti-aircraft missile units, fighter aircraft and mobile fire groups of the Air Force destroyed 12 UAVs.

Background: 

Earlier, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration reported that the Russians had attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with six Shahed drones on the night of 6-7 July, which were shot down by defenders from Air Command Skhid (East). The wreckage of a downed drone fell on a car, killing two people.

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy

Ukraine changes its counteroffensive tactics after heavy equipment losses – NYT

Russia's Federal Security Service claims it prevented murder of propagandist Simonyan and Sobchak

updatedWagnerites in Belarus: Ukrainian border guards track movements of Russian mercenaries

South Korean President arrives in Kyiv on an unannounced visit

Large convoy of Wagner PMC fighters arrives in Belarus

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:31
Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy
23:17
Over 50 Russians found guilty of war crimes in Ukraine – Ukraine's Prosecutor General
22:54
UK Defence Secretary explains why he considers Russia grave threat in coming years
22:36
Air-raid warning issued on half of territory of Ukraine: cruise missile carriers take off
22:16
Explosion reported in Zaporizhzhia
21:35
Prigozhin's media group remains open, trolls remain active – FT
21:07
Lithuania provides Zelenskyy with 15-year-old but safe car at NATO summit
20:33
Society quickly mastered specifics of information flow during war – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister
19:51
Suspects in alleged "assassination attempt" on Kremlin propagandist and TV presenter are arrested amid claims they were tortured
19:11
16 high-rise buildings, medical facility and educational institutions damaged in attack on Zaporizhzhia
All News
Advertisement: