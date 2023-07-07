Air Force downs 12 Shahed drones overnight

The Ukrainian Air Force destroyed 12 out of 18 Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones overnight.

Source: Air Force of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: The Russian occupation forces attacked with Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones from the southeast (the town of Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Krasnodar Krai in the Russian Federation).

A total of 18 Shahed drones were launched. Air defence units were operating in the southern and eastern regions.

Anti-aircraft missile units, fighter aircraft and mobile fire groups of the Air Force destroyed 12 UAVs.

Background:

Earlier, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration reported that the Russians had attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with six Shahed drones on the night of 6-7 July, which were shot down by defenders from Air Command Skhid (East). The wreckage of a downed drone fell on a car, killing two people.

