Ukrainian defence forces consolidate near Klishchiivka, fighting continues – General Staff

The Ukrainian defence forces have had partial success and are consolidating their positions in the area of Klishchiivka on the Bakhmut front, with heavy fighting continuing.

Source: Military Media Centre with reference to a statement by Andrii Kovaliov, spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The Defence Forces continue to conduct offensive operations on the Bakhmut front. North and south of Bakhmut, they continue to put pressure on the Russians and drive them out of their previously captured positions.

Quote: "We have had partial success in the area of Klishchiivka, consolidating the positions we have achieved. Heavy fighting continues here."

Advertisement:

Background:

On 6 July, Serhii Cherevatyi, Spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, stated that heavy fighting continues near Klishchiivka on the Bakhmut front.

On 5 July, Andrii Kovaliov, spokesman for the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, stated that the Ukrainian troops have advanced in the area of the settlement of Klishchiivka on the Bakhmut front.

