White House monitors Wagner Group, but does not know where Prigozhin is

European PravdaFriday, 7 July 2023, 09:29

The White House has said the US is monitoring the movement of mercenaries from the Wagner Group.

Source: Andrew Bates, Deputy Press Secretary of the White House, speaking to journalists on board Air Force One en route to South Carolina, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: At the same time, he has said that the United Stated does not have any new details about the whereabouts of the group's leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Quote: "We continue to monitor the Wagner Group, as we’ve disclosed to all of y’all. We have – we have applied biting sanctions to them. They commit a wide range of crimes in the countries in which they are active. But I do not have new details to provide about whereabouts or anything else concerning Prigozhin or the Wagner Group."

More details: Bates said this while commenting on a statement by self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko; according to the latter, there are currently no mercenaries from the Wagner PMC or their leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in the country.

Under an agreement with Lukashenko, Prigozhin and some of his mercenaries were to go to Belarus after the failed coup in Russia.

Background: According to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, only a small part of the Wagner Group has travelled to Belarus.

The Polish Ministry of Internal Affairs has not yet confirmed the presence of Wagner fighters in Belarus, but the situation could change at any time.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

