NATO summit will focus on Ukraine's long-term security – White House

The NATO Summit in Vilnius will discuss long-term security commitments for Ukraine.

Source: John Kirby, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, in an interview with Voice of America, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "I'm just not going to jump ahead of our allies or the summit. I will tell you that long-term security commitments for Ukraine will definitely be a topic of discussion," Kirby said.

Details: He noted that assistance to Ukraine in the war against Russia and post-war recovery remained the key priorities.

"We believe the most important thing to stay focused on is the fight that they're in right now. And in looking at postwar Ukraine, and what their security needs are going to be, and what commitments we and our allies can make to help them stay safe, because they're still going to have a long border with Russia," Kirby added.

Background: Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged US President Joe Biden to invite Ukraine to join NATO now, even if the country joins the Alliance after the war.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said that it would be possible to agree on commitments to Ukraine at the NATO summit in Vilnius that would not disappoint it.

