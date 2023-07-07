All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


NATO summit will focus on Ukraine's long-term security – White House

European PravdaFriday, 7 July 2023, 09:44

The NATO Summit in Vilnius will discuss long-term security commitments for Ukraine.

Source: John Kirby, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, in an interview with Voice of America, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "I'm just not going to jump ahead of our allies or the summit. I will tell you that long-term security commitments for Ukraine will definitely be a topic of discussion," Kirby said.

Details: He noted that assistance to Ukraine in the war against Russia and post-war recovery remained the key priorities.

Advertisement:

"We believe the most important thing to stay focused on is the fight that they're in right now. And in looking at postwar Ukraine, and what their security needs are going to be, and what commitments we and our allies can make to help them stay safe, because they're still going to have a long border with Russia," Kirby added.

Background: Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged US President Joe Biden to invite Ukraine to join NATO now, even if the country joins the Alliance after the war.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said that it would be possible to agree on commitments to Ukraine at the NATO summit in Vilnius that would not disappoint it.

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Read also: Appeal of Ukrainian Civil Society Organizations to NATO Leaders ahead of Vilnius Summit

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy

Ukraine changes its counteroffensive tactics after heavy equipment losses – NYT

Russia's Federal Security Service claims it prevented murder of propagandist Simonyan and Sobchak

updatedWagnerites in Belarus: Ukrainian border guards track movements of Russian mercenaries

South Korean President arrives in Kyiv on an unannounced visit

Large convoy of Wagner PMC fighters arrives in Belarus

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:31
Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy
23:17
Over 50 Russians found guilty of war crimes in Ukraine – Ukraine's Prosecutor General
22:54
UK Defence Secretary explains why he considers Russia grave threat in coming years
22:36
Air-raid warning issued on half of territory of Ukraine: cruise missile carriers take off
22:16
Explosion reported in Zaporizhzhia
21:35
Prigozhin's media group remains open, trolls remain active – FT
21:07
Lithuania provides Zelenskyy with 15-year-old but safe car at NATO summit
20:33
Society quickly mastered specifics of information flow during war – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister
19:51
Suspects in alleged "assassination attempt" on Kremlin propagandist and TV presenter are arrested amid claims they were tortured
19:11
16 high-rise buildings, medical facility and educational institutions damaged in attack on Zaporizhzhia
All News
Advertisement: