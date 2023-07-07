All Sections
Erdoğan after meeting with Zelenskyy, may talk to Putin

European PravdaFriday, 7 July 2023, 12:43

Türkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan may talk to Kremlin head Vladimir Putin after meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy. 

Source: Türkiye TV channel A Haber, as European Pravda writes 

Details: A TV channel journalist covering Zelenskyy's visit to Türkiye said that Erdoğan is scheduled to contact Putin afterwards.

During Zelenskyy's visit, the parties will discuss the latest developments regarding the Russian war against Ukraine, the continuation of the grain agreement and bilateral relations.

Background: On Thursday, Volodymyr Zelenskyy was visiting Bulgaria, after which he went to Prague.

In addition, according to media reports, Zelenskyy will visit Türkiye to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the eve of the NATO summit in Vilnius.

According to the media outlet, Zelenskyy and Erdoğan will meet in Istanbul. The visit will occur before the end of the "grain agreement" on 17 July.

