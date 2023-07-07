All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Anti-aircraft gun missile system installed at closed landfill in Moscow – media

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 7 July 2023, 13:52
Anti-aircraft gun missile system installed at closed landfill in Moscow – media

The Russian military has deployed an additional Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft gun missile system at the preserved Salaryevo landfill in New Moscow.

Source: The Insider

Details: According to the media, a radar station was previously deployed at this solid waste landfill, but now additional objects have appeared: premises for the military, fuel canisters and, probably, ammunition.

Advertisement:
 

From time to time, the operators move the anti-aircraft gun missile system into combat position, this can be seen by the rotation of the radar and the movement of the anti-aircraft guns.

Pantsir is a short-range system. In addition to its main purpose of protecting small objects from air attacks, it can also fight against lightly armoured ground targets and enemy manpower.

The media reports that the view of the military equipment opens from the side of the Salaryevo Park residential complex and the Filatov Lug metro station on the Sokolnicheskaya line. There is a parking lot beneath the training ground where vehicles evacuated from New Moscow are taken.

 

Salaryevo solid municipal waste landfill is a reclaimed mountain of garbage and is considered the largest such landfill in Europe.

The military has been using the landfill to house its facilities since February. The first P-18-2 Prima mobile reconnaissance and targeting radar appeared there with a characteristically large horizontal antenna operating in the metre range and designed for detection, tracking, coordinate measurement and determination of state ownership of aerial objects.

Background: In March 2023, it was reported that Moscow authorities had begun cutting down forests to deploy air defence systems.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: