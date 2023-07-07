Anti-aircraft gun missile system installed at closed landfill in Moscow – media

The Russian military has deployed an additional Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft gun missile system at the preserved Salaryevo landfill in New Moscow.

Source: The Insider

Details: According to the media, a radar station was previously deployed at this solid waste landfill, but now additional objects have appeared: premises for the military, fuel canisters and, probably, ammunition.

From time to time, the operators move the anti-aircraft gun missile system into combat position, this can be seen by the rotation of the radar and the movement of the anti-aircraft guns.

Advertisement:

Pantsir is a short-range system. In addition to its main purpose of protecting small objects from air attacks, it can also fight against lightly armoured ground targets and enemy manpower.

The media reports that the view of the military equipment opens from the side of the Salaryevo Park residential complex and the Filatov Lug metro station on the Sokolnicheskaya line. There is a parking lot beneath the training ground where vehicles evacuated from New Moscow are taken.

Salaryevo solid municipal waste landfill is a reclaimed mountain of garbage and is considered the largest such landfill in Europe.

The military has been using the landfill to house its facilities since February. The first P-18-2 Prima mobile reconnaissance and targeting radar appeared there with a characteristically large horizontal antenna operating in the metre range and designed for detection, tracking, coordinate measurement and determination of state ownership of aerial objects.

Background: In March 2023, it was reported that Moscow authorities had begun cutting down forests to deploy air defence systems.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!