Zelenskyy heads to Slovakia after visiting Czech Republic

European PravdaFriday, 7 July 2023, 14:12

After his visit to Bulgaria and the Czech Republic, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is on his way to Slovakia.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter, as European Pravda writes 

Quote: "Slovakia is next. Important meetings in Bratislava with President Zuzana Čaputová, Prime Minister Ľudovít Ódor and Speaker of the National Council Boris Kollár," Zelenskyy stated.

Details: According to the president, the meetings will focus on specific defence support and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine, the NATO summit and the Peace Formula, bilateral cooperation and energy security.

Background: Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Bulgaria in the morning on Thursday, 7 July, and in the evening went to the Czech Republic.

After talks with Zelenskyy, Petr Fiala, the head of the Czech government, said that the Czech Republic would transfer additional attack helicopters and large-calibre ammunition to Ukraine and help train pilots on F-16 fighter jets.

Fiala also said that the Ukrainian people deserve "an open door to NATO", as they defend not only their independence but also the security of Europe.

