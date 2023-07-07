Russians strike Zaporizhzhia, hitting infrastructure facility
Friday, 7 July 2023, 15:17
The Russians have launched an attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia, which resulted in a fire at one of the infrastructure facilities.
Source: Yurii Malashko, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "The S-300 projectiles have struck an infrastructure facility in a densely populated city in the middle of the day. One of the buildings has caught fire. Specialists are working to deal with the aftermath of the attack."
Details: Malashko added that there have been no victims among the residents of Zaporizhzhia.
Advertisement:
He also called upon the population not to share information that could help the Russians adjust their fire.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!