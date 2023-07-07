Russians strike Zaporizhzhia, hitting infrastructure facility

The Russians have launched an attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia, which resulted in a fire at one of the infrastructure facilities.

Source: Yurii Malashko, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The S-300 projectiles have struck an infrastructure facility in a densely populated city in the middle of the day. One of the buildings has caught fire. Specialists are working to deal with the aftermath of the attack."

Details: Malashko added that there have been no victims among the residents of Zaporizhzhia.

He also called upon the population not to share information that could help the Russians adjust their fire.

