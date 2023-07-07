Medics give update on those injured in Russian attack on Lviv

The death toll from the Russian attack on the western city of Lviv on 6 July has risen to 10. 42 people, including three children, were injured.

As of 7 July, six of the injured people are in hospital, reports Lviv City Hall.

The casualties suffered shrapnel wounds and face, hand and leg injuries. Doctors have assessed their condition as moderate.

"The casualties suffered external face and limb injuries due to shards of glass or other heavy objects which might have fallen and struck them. They also sustained shrapnel wounds. Their condition is moderate and they continue to undergo treatment," said Serhii Ishchuk, head of the emergency department of St Panteleimon’s Hospital in Lviv.

Survivors of the strike on a residential building in Lviv. Photo: LMR, Roman Baluk

Ishchuk added that four patients, a woman and three men, are currently being treated in the hospital.

Two others who were injured in the missile attack are being treated at St Luke’s Hospital.

"The hospitalised victims suffered cuts and injuries to their limbs and torso. Their condition is satisfactory, and they are improving," reported hospital director Vasyl Trunkvalter.

The doctors said inpatient treatment would last a few more days. The youngest patient is 20, the oldest is 74.

Background: Myroslava Sadova, 60, and Anastasiia Seniv, 32, the mother and sister of a Lviv journalist, were killed in the Russian missile attack on Lviv.

