Ukraine deserves NATO membership – Erdoğan

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 8 July 2023, 00:48
Ukraine deserves NATO membership – Erdoğan

During a joint briefing with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that Ukraine deserves to be a member of NATO.

Quote:

Source: "Ukraine deserves NATO membership.

And I want to emphasise one point in your presence once again: no one will lose from the coming of a just peace."

Details: Erdoğan also said that Türkiye will help Ukraine "get back on its feet".

"Our construction companies, which lead this market in Ukraine, will help our Ukrainian friends rebuild their country," the Turkish president emphasised.

