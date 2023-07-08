All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy: Whole world needs "grain corridor" to work

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 8 July 2023, 01:32
Zelenskyy: Whole world needs grain corridor to work
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY, PHOTO: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a joint briefing with Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, has said that the whole world has an interest in the "grain corridor" working for the export of Ukrainian grain, and therefore its functioning should not depend on Russia.

Source: video stream from the Office of the President of Ukraine

Quote from Zelenskyy: "The whole world has an interest in the ‘grain corridor’ working. It is very important that we start acting with our partners in such a way that the life of the ‘grain corridor’, and therefore the life of people on other continents, including Asia and Africa, does not depend on the mood in which the Russian president wakes up.

Advertisement:

We have this ‘corridor’ today. It is not free, but structured and complex because Russia is blockading the Black Sea.

We cannot gather every time to think how the world's people will survive for the next two months and how to negotiate again. Therefore, it is very important that this ‘corridor’ does not depend on the will of one state."

Details: For his part, Erdoğan emphasised that Türkiye is making efforts to keep the "grain corridor" working after 17 July.

"Our wish is for the ‘grain deal’ to be extended not once every two months, but at least once every three months," the Türkiye’s president said.

Erdoğan added that Türkiye will try to extend the term of the "agreement" by two years, and will talk about it with Putin.

Background: On 4 July, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia said that it does not consider it possible to extend the Black Sea Grain Initiative concluded last summer for the export of grain from Ukrainian ports.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: