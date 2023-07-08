Russians attack Sumy Oblast 18 times in a day

On 7 July, Russian occupiers carried out 18 attacks on Sumy Oblast; 111 explosions were recorded.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: Znob-Novhorod hromada [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] came under mortar fire (four explosions).

The Russians deployed mortars to attack the Velyka Pysarivka hromada (eight explosions).

Bilopillia hromada came under artillery (23 explosions) and mortar (five explosions) fire.

The Russians deployed artillery (22 explosions) to hit the Krasnopillia hromada, and a power line has been damaged.

Mykolaivka hromada came under mortar fire (five explosions).

Esman hromada came under mortar fire (ten explosions).

The Russians attack the Druzhba hromada with artillery (five explosions).

20 explosions from mortars were observed in the Hlukhiv hromada.

Seredyna-Buda hromada came under mortar fire (eight explosions).

The Russians also launched missiles from a helicopter (using unguided air missiles) (four explosions) on the Shalyhyne hromada.

