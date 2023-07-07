Zelenskyy visits Türkiye: He will talk with Erdogan

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that he arrived in Türkiye on Friday for talks with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Source: European Pravda

Details: The head of state announced on social media that he would hold negotiations with Erdogan on the issue of the peace formula, the NATO summit, security guarantees and the grain agreement.

Reconstruction of Ukraine and "defence contracts between [Turkish and Ukrainian] companies" are also on the table.

Earlier, media reported that Zelenskyy would visit Türkiye on the eve of the NATO summit in Vilnius to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, after which the Turkish leader may hold talks with the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin.

Background: On Thursday, Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Bulgaria, after which he went to Prague and Bratislava.

