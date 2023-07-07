All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy visits Türkiye: He will talk with Erdogan

European PravdaFriday, 7 July 2023, 20:28
Zelenskyy visits Türkiye: He will talk with Erdogan

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that he arrived in Türkiye on Friday for talks with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Source: European Pravda

Details: The head of state announced on social media that he would hold negotiations with Erdogan on the issue of the peace formula, the NATO summit, security guarantees and the grain agreement.

Advertisement:

Reconstruction of Ukraine and "defence contracts between [Turkish and Ukrainian] companies" are also on the table.

Earlier, media reported that Zelenskyy would visit Türkiye on the eve of the NATO summit in Vilnius to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, after which the Turkish leader may hold talks with the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin.

Background: On Thursday, Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Bulgaria, after which he went to Prague and Bratislava.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: