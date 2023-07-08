All Sections
Air defence system shoots down 5 Shaheds overnight

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 8 July 2023, 09:05
SHAHED KAMIKAZE DRONE. ILLUSTRATIVE PHOTO BY GETTY IMAGES

Ukrainian air defence destroyed 5 Shaheds overnight on 7-8 July.

Source: Air Force of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: It has been specified that Russia attacked using Iranian Shahed-136/131 attack drones from the southeast (Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Krasnodar Territory, Russia).

In the course of combat operations, the air defence units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces destroyed 5 Shahed-136/131 attack drones.

The airmen say that "some" of the UAVs were not shot down, but it is not specified how many failed.

They hit industrial and infrastructure facilities in Dnipro and Kirovohrad oblasts.

Background: Russian drones struck Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast) overnight on 7-8 July, hitting an agricultural business, and injuring a man.

