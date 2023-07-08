All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air defence system shoots down 5 Shaheds overnight

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 8 July 2023, 09:05
Air defence system shoots down 5 Shaheds overnight
SHAHED KAMIKAZE DRONE. ILLUSTRATIVE PHOTO BY GETTY IMAGES

Ukrainian air defence destroyed 5 Shaheds overnight on 7-8 July.

Source: Air Force of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: It has been specified that Russia attacked using Iranian Shahed-136/131 attack drones from the southeast (Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Krasnodar Territory, Russia).

In the course of combat operations, the air defence units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces destroyed 5 Shahed-136/131 attack drones.

Advertisement:

The airmen say that "some" of the UAVs were not shot down, but it is not specified how many failed.

They hit industrial and infrastructure facilities in Dnipro and Kirovohrad oblasts.

Background: Russian drones struck Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast) overnight on 7-8 July, hitting an agricultural business, and injuring a man.

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy

Ukraine changes its counteroffensive tactics after heavy equipment losses – NYT

Russia's Federal Security Service claims it prevented murder of propagandist Simonyan and Sobchak

updatedWagnerites in Belarus: Ukrainian border guards track movements of Russian mercenaries

South Korean President arrives in Kyiv on an unannounced visit

Large convoy of Wagner PMC fighters arrives in Belarus

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:31
Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy
23:17
Over 50 Russians found guilty of war crimes in Ukraine – Ukraine's Prosecutor General
22:54
UK Defence Secretary explains why he considers Russia grave threat in coming years
22:36
Air-raid warning issued on half of territory of Ukraine: cruise missile carriers take off
22:16
Explosion reported in Zaporizhzhia
21:35
Prigozhin's media group remains open, trolls remain active – FT
21:07
Lithuania provides Zelenskyy with 15-year-old but safe car at NATO summit
20:33
Society quickly mastered specifics of information flow during war – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister
19:51
Suspects in alleged "assassination attempt" on Kremlin propagandist and TV presenter are arrested amid claims they were tortured
19:11
16 high-rise buildings, medical facility and educational institutions damaged in attack on Zaporizhzhia
All News
Advertisement: