Air defence system shoots down 5 Shaheds overnight

Ukrainian air defence destroyed 5 Shaheds overnight on 7-8 July.

Source: Air Force of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: It has been specified that Russia attacked using Iranian Shahed-136/131 attack drones from the southeast (Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Krasnodar Territory, Russia).

Advertisement:

In the course of combat operations, the air defence units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces destroyed 5 Shahed-136/131 attack drones.

The airmen say that "some" of the UAVs were not shot down, but it is not specified how many failed.

They hit industrial and infrastructure facilities in Dnipro and Kirovohrad oblasts.

Background: Russian drones struck Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast) overnight on 7-8 July, hitting an agricultural business, and injuring a man.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!