Russians hit Kryvyi Rih overnight: business damaged and one person injured

Russian drones struck Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast) on the night of 7-8 July, hitting an agricultural business, and injuring a man.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy attacked Kryvyi Rih overnight. They used drones. They targeted an agricultural business.

Two fires broke out at once. In total, the fire covered 360 square metres. Firefighters contained it.

Several warehouses were destroyed, and equipment and cars have been damaged."

Details: According to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, a 26-year-old man was injured as a result of the Russian attack; he was hospitalised in a serious condition.

Lysak added that the site of the strike is currently being inspected.

Background: On the night of 7-8 July, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, warned of the threat of the use of attack drones by the Russian invaders on the territory of the Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, Mykolaiv, Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

