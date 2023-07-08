"Not in cities, locations recorded": Ukraine's five principles for using cluster munitions

Ukraine undertakes to adhere to five principles in its use of cluster munitions, including not using them in cities and on Russian territory, as well as keeping records of the areas affected.

Source: Oleksii Reznikov, Defence Minister of Ukraine, on Twitter

Quote from Reznikov: "Regarding cluster munitions, we have 5 key principles which we will abide by and which we have clearly communicated to all our partners, including the US. I personally informed our US partners about these five principles in writing a long time ago."

Details: The first principle states that Ukraine will use these munitions only for the liberation of its internationally recognised territories. These munitions will not be used on the officially recognised territory of Russia.

The armed forces undertake not to use cluster munitions in cities. Cluster munitions will be used only in those areas where the Russian military is concentrated, to break through the Russian defence lines.

Ukraine will keep strict records of the use of these weapons and the local areas where they will be used. Based on these records, these territories will be priority areas for mine clearance after the liberation of our territories and our victory.

Ukraine will report to its partners on the use and effectiveness of these munitions.

Background:

The Pentagon has revealed details of a new military assistance package for Ukraine worth US$800 million.

So-called dual-purpose improved conventional munitions (cluster munitions) are included in the new US military assistance package.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the United States for providing Ukraine with the new defence assistance package.

