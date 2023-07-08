Zelenskyy awards Hero of Ukraine title to over 40 defenders posthumously

On day 500 of the full-scale invasion, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to 49 military personnel, almost all of them posthumously.

Source: decrees issued by Zelenskyy

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Our soldiers and our Ukrainian heroes.

I have signed decrees awarding the title of Hero of Ukraine. Every name is a story of courage, a story of determination, and a story of Ukraine.

Thank you to our heroes! Thank you to every family that raised such warriors for Ukraine!"

Details: Three of the defenders are from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and two were awarded the title posthumously.

