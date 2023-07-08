State Emergency Service reports on their work during the 500 days of war

Rescue workers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine have reported on their work during the 500 days of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine – during this time, they have saved more than 4,000 people, and psychologists have provided assistance to 222,000 Ukrainians.

Source: Serhii Kruk, head of the State Emergency Service

Details: According to the rescue workers, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, units of the State Emergency Service have made more than 104,000 trips to deal with the aftermath of shelling.

During this time, specialists of the service put out more than 15,000 fires, during which more than 4,000 people were saved.

Psychologists of the State Emergency Service, who are involved every time during the evacuation measures and dealing with the aftermath of Russian shelling, provided psychological assistance to 222,000 people.

