We are moving forward: Zelenskyy posts a video with commanders

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a video to mark the 500th day of the full-scale war, in which the heads of Ukrainian security agencies and military commanders say: "We are moving forward".

Quote from Zelensky: "500 days of full-scale war and not a single day of weakness. I thank all Ukrainian soldiers. For 500 days we’ve been destroying the occupiers, defending Ukraine, and taking care of Ukrainians. And every day we take a new step forward. We are on our way to victory!"

Details: In the video, the phrase "Moving forward!" is said by Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of Ukraine; Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Airborne Forces; Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine; Viktor Khorenko, Commander of the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine; Eduard Moskaliov, Commander of the Odesa Airborne Forces; Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Forces of Ukraine; Serhii Naiev, Commander of the Joint Forces of Ukraine; Ihor Tantsiura, Commander of the Territorial Defence Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; Tetiana Ostashchenko, Commander of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs; Vasyl Maliuk, Head of the Security Service of Ukraine; Yurii Sodol, Commander of the Marine Corps; Serhii Deineko, Head of the State Border Guard Service; Oleksii Neizhpapa, Commander of the Navy; military personnel, and the president himself.

