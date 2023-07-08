All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Azovstal commanders promise to have their say in battle

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 8 July 2023, 23:06
Azovstal commanders promise to have their say in battle
Prokopenko in Lviv, screenshot

The commanders of the defenders of the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works who have returned to Ukraine have pledged to continue the fight and to have their say in battle.

Source: Azov Regiment Commander Denys Prokopenko in Lviv, answering journalists' questions

Quote: "I am deeply convinced that the army is a joint effort, and from this day onwards, we will continue the fight together with you. We will definitely have our say in battle.

Advertisement:

The main thing is that the Ukrainian army has seized the strategic initiative on the front line, and every day we advance, destroy the enemy, and liberate temporarily occupied territories.

And we will do everything possible and impossible to speed up this process so that the war reaches its logical conclusion."

Details: Asked whether they would go back to the front, Prokopenko answered: "Of course. That's why we returned to Ukraine. This is our main goal."

Describing their stay in Türkiye, Sviatoslav Palamar, Deputy Commander of the Azov Regiment, paraphrased a poem by Lesia Ukrainka: "We are paraplegics with sparkling eyes, great in spirit, small in strength. We feel the wings of eagles behind us, but we were chained to Turkish land."

"We have returned, and we will continue to do our work. We are military, we swore an oath," Palamar said.

Background:

  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Saturday that the military commanders who defended the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works and then stayed in Türkiye after being released from Russian captivity in a prisoner swap were returning to Ukraine from Türkiye.
  • The president’s press service later confirmed that five commanders from Azovstal had been brought back to Ukraine on Saturday following negotiations with Türkiye.
  • Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused Ukraine and Türkiye of violating agreements after five commanders who defended the Azovstal steelworks were brought back to their homeland.
  • On Saturday evening, President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Lviv together with the commanders who defended Azovstal.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: