Russia sets up exports of agricultural products from occupied territories to China

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 9 July 2023, 01:59
Russia sets up exports of agricultural products from occupied territories to China
STOCK PHOTO: ELEVATORIST.COM

Russia is implementing software at seized enterprises that will allow it to export agricultural products from the occupied territories of Ukraine to China.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center 

Quote: "At the occupier-controlled enterprises for the production, processing, and storage of agricultural products (especially grain), automated systems of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (known as Rosselkhoznadzor) are being implemented. The software package includes the Argus, Cerberus, Mercury (veterinary control) and Vesta (phytosanitary) subsystems. These software tools are designed to automate the process of collecting and analyzing information on agricultural products to be exported outside the Eurasian Union member states.

In the context of sanctions imposed on Russia for waging war against Ukraine, China remains a key exporter of Russia. At present, Russia is actively exporting stolen grain from the [temporarily occupied territories] of Ukraine to Syria and Turkey under the guise of its own harvest. The introduction of these programs will allow it to expand the geography of looted exports, in particular to China."

Background: According to the National Resistance Center, the occupation so-called administration of the city of Mariupol in Donetsk Oblast has prepared a plan to evacuate collaborators, documents and valuable property from the city. 

