It's about liberating its territories – German government on cluster munitions for Ukraine

Sunday, 9 July 2023, 10:13

The German government has generally been against the use of cluster munitions, but in the case of Ukraine they are needed for defending and liberating its territory.

Source: Steffen Hebestreit, spokesperson for the German government, as reported by European Pravda, citing Tagesschau

Quote: "Ukraine is using ammunition to protect its own population, we are talking about the government's actions to liberate its own territory," he said.

Details: Hebestreit noted that the German coalition government is certain that the decision to transfer cluster munitions to Ukraine "was a tough one for our American friends".

He also stressed that Russia has "used cluster munitions on a large scale" since its war against Ukraine began.

Background:

