It's about liberating its territories – German government on cluster munitions for Ukraine

The German government has generally been against the use of cluster munitions, but in the case of Ukraine they are needed for defending and liberating its territory.

Source: Steffen Hebestreit, spokesperson for the German government, as reported by European Pravda, citing Tagesschau

Quote: "Ukraine is using ammunition to protect its own population, we are talking about the government's actions to liberate its own territory," he said.

Details: Hebestreit noted that the German coalition government is certain that the decision to transfer cluster munitions to Ukraine "was a tough one for our American friends".

He also stressed that Russia has "used cluster munitions on a large scale" since its war against Ukraine began.

Background:

