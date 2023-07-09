It's about liberating its territories – German government on cluster munitions for Ukraine
The German government has generally been against the use of cluster munitions, but in the case of Ukraine they are needed for defending and liberating its territory.
Source: Steffen Hebestreit, spokesperson for the German government, as reported by European Pravda, citing Tagesschau
Quote: "Ukraine is using ammunition to protect its own population, we are talking about the government's actions to liberate its own territory," he said.
Details: Hebestreit noted that the German coalition government is certain that the decision to transfer cluster munitions to Ukraine "was a tough one for our American friends".
He also stressed that Russia has "used cluster munitions on a large scale" since its war against Ukraine began.
Background:
- On 7 July, the United States officially announced a US$800 million military aid package for Ukraine, which includes dual-purpose improved conventional munitions (DPICMs), also known as cluster munitions.
- The White House explained that Ukraine had committed to minimising the risk of using cluster munitions and that those provided by the US pose much lower risks to civilians than those already used by Russia on the battlefield.
- Earlier, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said she was against sending cluster munitions to Ukraine.
- This decision was also not supported by Canada, Spain and the United Kingdom.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!