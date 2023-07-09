Zelenskyy holds meeting at Lubart's Castle, discusses northern border

ZELENSKYY AND YERMAK ON THE WAY TO THE LUTSK CASTLE. A SCREENSHOT

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a lengthy meeting on the security and social situation in the region at Lubart's Castle in Lutsk.

Source: Zelenskyy on Facebook

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Firstly, the border, the situation in neighbouring Belarus.

Second, strengthening our Defence and Security Forces and the entire northern section of the border, in every region. The military, law enforcement bodies and local authorities reported [on this issue – ed.].

Third: the state of shelters.

Fourth: budgetary support.

Fifth: jobs."

Background:

Earlier, Zelenskyy and Polish President Andrzej Duda met in Lutsk.

They visited the Cathedral Church of Saints Peter and Paul.

