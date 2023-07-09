Zelenskyy holds meeting at Lubart's Castle, discusses northern border
Sunday, 9 July 2023, 13:27
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a lengthy meeting on the security and social situation in the region at Lubart's Castle in Lutsk.
Source: Zelenskyy on Facebook
Quote from Zelenskyy: "Firstly, the border, the situation in neighbouring Belarus.
Advertisement:
Second, strengthening our Defence and Security Forces and the entire northern section of the border, in every region. The military, law enforcement bodies and local authorities reported [on this issue – ed.].
Third: the state of shelters.
Fourth: budgetary support.
Fifth: jobs."
Background:
- Earlier, Zelenskyy and Polish President Andrzej Duda met in Lutsk.
- They visited the Cathedral Church of Saints Peter and Paul.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!