Air defence system deployed and buildings damaged in Russian Rostov Oblast, administration claims
Sunday, 9 July 2023, 14:10
The Russians have said that an air defence system was allegedly deployed in Rostov Oblast, and some buildings were damaged.
Source: TASS
Details: Governor Golubev specified that a missile was allegedly shot down in the vicinity of Kamianske, and the fragments "partially damaged the roofs of several buildings".
It is not specified what kind of buildings.
On social media, photos are published in which Russians find shrapnel, probably from a missile.
Previously: Around the same time, the so-called "head" of Russian-occupied Crimea, Sergey Aksionov, said that air defence forces allegedly shot down a cruise missile near Kerch.
