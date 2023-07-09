All Sections
Ukraine’s Defence Minister reports on testing Ukrainian-made electronic reconnaissance system

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 9 July 2023, 15:50
Ukraine’s Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov. Screenshot

Ukraine’s Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov has reported on the outcomes of the tests involving a Ukrainian-made RPS-7 Inhul electronic reconnaissance system, and shared a video of the system in action.

Source: Oleksii Reznikov on Twitter

Details: According to Reznikov, RPS-7 Inhul can detect radars, anti-aircraft systems and aircraft "from a long distance". He did not specify what that distance was.

Quote from Reznikov: "Obtaining this information is critical for our artillery, which hunts down russian [sic] military equipment. The station is currently being tested before it can be officially supplied to the Ukrainian army. Thank you to the designers, sponsors, and businesses who helped make this project a reality."

Details: "This is actually a very compact and lightweight construction, like a mini-Kolchuha, which everyone knows," Reznikov said in the video. (Kolchuha is a Ukrainian-made radar system – ed.)

"That’s why I’m convinced that such mobile systems are very necessary for the Defence Forces in general. That’s why I’m thrilled and hopeful that soon we will receive an official report from the brigade that will be using it." 

He clarified that the RPS-7 Inhul was a "gift", not funded by the state budget, and explained that once it goes through all the tests, it will be put into service.

