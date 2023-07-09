Over 170 civilians have been killed in Russian attacks on Kyiv – Kyiv Mayor

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 170 civilians have been killed, and more than 400 residential buildings have been damaged or destroyed, in Russian attacks on Kyiv.

Source: Ukrinform, citing Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko on the Kyiv TV channel

Quote from Klitschko: "More than 400 residential buildings in [Kyiv] have been destroyed and more than 170 civilians have been killed."

Advertisement:

Details: Klitschko said that seven of those killed in Kyiv were children.

"Putin wants our land, but he doesn’t want us, Ukrainians. That’s why he’s killing civilians," Kyiv Mayor said.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!