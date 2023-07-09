All Sections
Over 170 civilians have been killed in Russian attacks on Kyiv – Kyiv Mayor

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 9 July 2023, 17:24
Over 170 civilians have been killed in Russian attacks on Kyiv – Kyiv Mayor
Vitalii Klitschko. Photo: Kyiv City Military Administration

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 170 civilians have been killed, and more than 400 residential buildings have been damaged or destroyed, in Russian attacks on Kyiv.

Source: Ukrinform, citing Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko on the Kyiv TV channel

Quote from Klitschko: "More than 400 residential buildings in [Kyiv] have been destroyed and more than 170 civilians have been killed."

Details: Klitschko said that seven of those killed in Kyiv were children.

"Putin wants our land, but he doesn’t want us, Ukrainians. That’s why he’s killing civilians," Kyiv Mayor said.

