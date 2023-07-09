All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Over 170 civilians have been killed in Russian attacks on Kyiv – Kyiv Mayor

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 9 July 2023, 17:24
Over 170 civilians have been killed in Russian attacks on Kyiv – Kyiv Mayor
Vitalii Klitschko. Photo: Kyiv City Military Administration

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 170 civilians have been killed, and more than 400 residential buildings have been damaged or destroyed, in Russian attacks on Kyiv.

Source: Ukrinform, citing Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko on the Kyiv TV channel

Quote from Klitschko: "More than 400 residential buildings in [Kyiv] have been destroyed and more than 170 civilians have been killed."

Details: Klitschko said that seven of those killed in Kyiv were children.

Advertisement:

"Putin wants our land, but he doesn’t want us, Ukrainians. That’s why he’s killing civilians," Kyiv Mayor said.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy

Ukraine changes its counteroffensive tactics after heavy equipment losses – NYT

Russia's Federal Security Service claims it prevented murder of propagandist Simonyan and Sobchak

updatedWagnerites in Belarus: Ukrainian border guards track movements of Russian mercenaries

South Korean President arrives in Kyiv on an unannounced visit

Large convoy of Wagner PMC fighters arrives in Belarus

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:31
Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy
23:17
Over 50 Russians found guilty of war crimes in Ukraine – Ukraine's Prosecutor General
22:54
UK Defence Secretary explains why he considers Russia grave threat in coming years
22:36
Air-raid warning issued on half of territory of Ukraine: cruise missile carriers take off
22:16
Explosion reported in Zaporizhzhia
21:35
Prigozhin's media group remains open, trolls remain active – FT
21:07
Lithuania provides Zelenskyy with 15-year-old but safe car at NATO summit
20:33
Society quickly mastered specifics of information flow during war – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister
19:51
Suspects in alleged "assassination attempt" on Kremlin propagandist and TV presenter are arrested amid claims they were tortured
19:11
16 high-rise buildings, medical facility and educational institutions damaged in attack on Zaporizhzhia
All News
Advertisement: