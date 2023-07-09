All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine produced more shells in June than last year – Minister of Strategic Industries

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 9 July 2023, 18:44
Ukraine produced more shells in June than last year – Minister of Strategic Industries
Oleksandr Kamyshin, photo from Getty Images

Ukraine produced more mortar bombs and artillery shells in June this year than in the whole of last year.

Source: Oleksandr Kamyshin, Minister of Strategic Industries, in an interview with Bloomberg

Details: At the same time, Kamyshin refused to specify how many more shells were produced in June than in 2022. According to the minister, increasing ammunition production is still a long way to go.

Advertisement:

"I would not say that we have done such great work that we could increase ammunition production in three months. In 2022, we produced so little," he said.

According to the newspaper, the supply of weapons to Ukraine from the United States and its allies has so far been the main direction in the war, but Kyiv is in a hurry to establish its production in order not to depend so much on charity. Subsequently, Kamyshin seeks to make Ukraine a significant arms exporter again.

"We have to be ambitious because we have no choice. My goal is to make Ukraine an arsenal of the free world," he said.

The publication notes that Ukrainian ammunition production is increasing its pace, although from a low base. Ukrainian anti-tank systems Stugna-P (Skif) also began to be produced faster. The next priority is to increase the production of tanks and armoured vehicles, but Kamyshin notes this may happen in 3–6 months.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: