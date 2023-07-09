All Sections
Ukraine produced more shells in June than last year – Minister of Strategic Industries

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 9 July 2023, 18:44
Oleksandr Kamyshin, photo from Getty Images

Ukraine produced more mortar bombs and artillery shells in June this year than in the whole of last year.

Source: Oleksandr Kamyshin, Minister of Strategic Industries, in an interview with Bloomberg

Details: At the same time, Kamyshin refused to specify how many more shells were produced in June than in 2022. According to the minister, increasing ammunition production is still a long way to go.

"I would not say that we have done such great work that we could increase ammunition production in three months. In 2022, we produced so little," he said.

According to the newspaper, the supply of weapons to Ukraine from the United States and its allies has so far been the main direction in the war, but Kyiv is in a hurry to establish its production in order not to depend so much on charity. Subsequently, Kamyshin seeks to make Ukraine a significant arms exporter again.

"We have to be ambitious because we have no choice. My goal is to make Ukraine an arsenal of the free world," he said.

The publication notes that Ukrainian ammunition production is increasing its pace, although from a low base. Ukrainian anti-tank systems Stugna-P (Skif) also began to be produced faster. The next priority is to increase the production of tanks and armoured vehicles, but Kamyshin notes this may happen in 3–6 months.

Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy

Ukraine changes its counteroffensive tactics after heavy equipment losses – NYT

Russia's Federal Security Service claims it prevented murder of propagandist Simonyan and Sobchak

updatedWagnerites in Belarus: Ukrainian border guards track movements of Russian mercenaries

South Korean President arrives in Kyiv on an unannounced visit

Large convoy of Wagner PMC fighters arrives in Belarus

