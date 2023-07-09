All Sections
Hospital employees who did not take Russian passports received"resident cards" in Starobilsk – General Staff

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 9 July 2023, 19:13
Hospital employees who did not take Russian passports receivedresident cards in Starobilsk – General Staff
STAROBILSK, SCREENSHOT OF DEEPSTATEMAP

All employees of a local multidisciplinary hospital in Starobilsk (the occupied part of Luhansk Oblast), who did not receive a Russian passport, were issued cards of residents of the Russian Federation that are valid for three months.

Source: summary by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Forced passportization of Ukrainian citizens in Luhansk Oblast continues.

So, the Russian occupiers issued cards of residents of the Russian Federation with a validity period of three months to all employees of local multidisciplinary hospital in Starobilsk who did not receive a Russian passport.

At the same time, Ukrainian citizens are threatened that if they do not receive Russian documents within this period, they will be deported from the temporarily occupied territory, with their real estate property confiscated."

Advertisement: