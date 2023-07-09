All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians strike Beryslav in Kherson Oblast, chief medical officer injured

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 9 July 2023, 21:05
Russians strike Beryslav in Kherson Oblast, chief medical officer injured

As a result of the Russian shelling of the city of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast, the chief medical officer of the local hospital was injured.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

 

Quote: "The Russian army once again struck Beryslav.

Advertisement:

One of the shells fell near the local hospital, injuring the chief of the medical institution.

A 45-year-old man suffered  a concussion. He was promptly assisted; nothing is threatening the life and health of the injured."

 

Details: Later, the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office reported that two local residents were injured in the shelling of Beryslav on Sunday.

In addition, the Russians once again attacked the village of Antonivka. At that time, in the courtyard of a private house was a man who sustained injuries to his head. Civilian infrastructure was damaged, too.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: