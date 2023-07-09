All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians strike Beryslav in Kherson Oblast, chief medical officer injured

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 9 July 2023, 21:05
Russians strike Beryslav in Kherson Oblast, chief medical officer injured

As a result of the Russian shelling of the city of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast, the chief medical officer of the local hospital was injured.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

 

Quote: "The Russian army once again struck Beryslav.

One of the shells fell near the local hospital, injuring the chief of the medical institution.

Advertisement:

A 45-year-old man suffered  a concussion. He was promptly assisted; nothing is threatening the life and health of the injured."

 

Details: Later, the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office reported that two local residents were injured in the shelling of Beryslav on Sunday.

In addition, the Russians once again attacked the village of Antonivka. At that time, in the courtyard of a private house was a man who sustained injuries to his head. Civilian infrastructure was damaged, too.

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy

Ukraine changes its counteroffensive tactics after heavy equipment losses – NYT

Russia's Federal Security Service claims it prevented murder of propagandist Simonyan and Sobchak

updatedWagnerites in Belarus: Ukrainian border guards track movements of Russian mercenaries

South Korean President arrives in Kyiv on an unannounced visit

Large convoy of Wagner PMC fighters arrives in Belarus

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:31
Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy
23:17
Over 50 Russians found guilty of war crimes in Ukraine – Ukraine's Prosecutor General
22:54
UK Defence Secretary explains why he considers Russia grave threat in coming years
22:36
Air-raid warning issued on half of territory of Ukraine: cruise missile carriers take off
22:16
Explosion reported in Zaporizhzhia
21:35
Prigozhin's media group remains open, trolls remain active – FT
21:07
Lithuania provides Zelenskyy with 15-year-old but safe car at NATO summit
20:33
Society quickly mastered specifics of information flow during war – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister
19:51
Suspects in alleged "assassination attempt" on Kremlin propagandist and TV presenter are arrested amid claims they were tortured
19:11
16 high-rise buildings, medical facility and educational institutions damaged in attack on Zaporizhzhia
All News
Advertisement: