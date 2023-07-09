Russians strike Beryslav in Kherson Oblast, chief medical officer injured

As a result of the Russian shelling of the city of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast, the chief medical officer of the local hospital was injured.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "The Russian army once again struck Beryslav.

One of the shells fell near the local hospital, injuring the chief of the medical institution.

A 45-year-old man suffered a concussion. He was promptly assisted; nothing is threatening the life and health of the injured."

Details: Later, the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office reported that two local residents were injured in the shelling of Beryslav on Sunday.

In addition, the Russians once again attacked the village of Antonivka. At that time, in the courtyard of a private house was a man who sustained injuries to his head. Civilian infrastructure was damaged, too.

