Zelenskyy recalls that during his presidency, Trump did not stop war in Ukraine

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 13 May 2023, 20:29
Zelenskyy recalls that during his presidency, Trump did not stop war in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump, photo by the Ukrainian President’s Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has recalled that former US President Donald Trump, who repeatedly promised to end Russia's war against Ukraine in 24 hours, had not done so before the full-scale invasion.

Source: Zelenskyy in interview with Italian media

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Trump was the President, we had a meeting. There was no full-scale invasion at the time, but there was a war. ...I'm not sure whether he was deeply involved in this issue at the time, but he didn't solve it.

…No one has solved this issue. And because no one has solved it, we could not get out of this situation. Putin received a signal: ‘That is, you can do this. We need to wait a little longer, we need to work with [other] countries and we can go further.’ That's why he went further."

Background:

  • On 26 March 2023, former US president and likely Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump promised his voters to end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours if elected to a second term.
  • Before that, Trump had claimed that after the West supplies Ukraine with tanks, the war could flare up and include nuclear strikes.
  • On 11 May, Trump said that the United States provides too much military assistance to Ukraine. He also couldn't say who, in his opinion, should win Russia's war against Ukraine. Instead, he said he wanted "everyone to stop dying."

Advertisement: