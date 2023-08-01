Russian drone attacks student accommodation in Kharkiv destroying 2 floors

Russian invaders attacked Kharkiv with kamikaze drones on the night of 31 July-1 August, and a fire broke out in the city as a result of the strike. The drone destroyed two floors of a student accommodation building.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Ihor Terekhov, Mayor of Kharkiv, on Telegram; Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Telegram

Quote from Syniehubov: "The occupiers struck Kharkiv with kamikaze drones. A fire broke out at the scene of the strike, and all emergency services are responding."

Details: Syniehubov said Kharkiv Oblast Emergency Medical Centre did not report that there were any injured people.

Terekhov specified that the drone destroyed two floors of a student accommodation building in Kharkiv.

"There were at least three strikes. All in the city centre, in densely populated districts. One of the drones destroyed two floors of a student accommodation building. There is a fire there, and State Emergency Service units are responding. Information about casualties is currently being confirmed," he said.

Later, Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office showed the aftermath of the night strike by Russian drones on the city.

Dmytro Chubenko, spokesperson for Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office, said Russian drones had hit an educational institution building in Saltivskyi district and a sports facility in Shevchenkivskyi district, where a security guard was wounded and hospitalised.

Damage in Kharkiv SCREENSHOT FROM PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE’S VIDEO

Background: There were explosions in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv on the night of 31 July-1 August.

