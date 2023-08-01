All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian drone attacks student accommodation in Kharkiv destroying 2 floors

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 1 August 2023, 06:10
Russian drone attacks student accommodation in Kharkiv destroying 2 floors
Damage in Kharkiv. SCREENSHOT FROM PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE’S VIDEO

Russian invaders attacked Kharkiv with kamikaze drones on the night of 31 July-1 August, and a fire broke out in the city as a result of the strike. The drone destroyed two floors of a student accommodation building.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Ihor Terekhov, Mayor of Kharkiv, on Telegram; Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Telegram

Quote from Syniehubov: "The occupiers struck Kharkiv with kamikaze drones. A fire broke out at the scene of the strike, and all emergency services are responding."

Details: Syniehubov said Kharkiv Oblast Emergency Medical Centre did not report that there were any injured people. 

Advertisement:

Terekhov specified that the drone destroyed two floors of a student accommodation building in Kharkiv.

"There were at least three strikes. All in the city centre, in densely populated districts. One of the drones destroyed two floors of a student accommodation building. There is a fire there, and State Emergency Service units are responding. Information about casualties is currently being confirmed," he said.

Later, Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office showed the aftermath of the night strike by Russian drones on the city.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Dmytro Chubenko, spokesperson for Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office, said Russian drones had hit an educational institution building in Saltivskyi district and a sports facility in Shevchenkivskyi district, where a security guard was wounded and hospitalised.

 
Damage in Kharkiv
SCREENSHOT FROM PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE’S VIDEO

Background: There were explosions in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv on the night of 31 July-1 August.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!  

Advertisement:

Ukraine announces temporary corridors for merchant ships in Black Sea

No one is included in register of oligarchs yet – National Security Council Secretary

Another pro-Russian businessman Medvedchuk's accomplice who was preparing coup sentenced to imprisonment

photo, videoExplosions in Domodedovo, Russia, large-scale fire breaks out

video, photo, updatedRussians strike residential area in Zaporizhzhia, two civilians killed

photoPlant in Moscow Oblast that suffered from explosion participated in development of next generation bomber

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:14
Almost 90 Ukrainian companies cooperating with Russian military-industrial complex have not yet been confiscated
16:40
Finnish Foreign Minister: Important to not put any pressure on Ukraine from any side
16:20
Estonia to send a batch of small arms and ammunition to Ukraine
15:41
Fire breaks out at Belarus' Mazyr refinery, week after Ukraine's Security Service warning
15:15
How Serbia creates threats for Ukraine amid declarations of friendly relations
15:12
Russian forces burn bodies of their fallen soldiers near Melitopol in southern Ukraine
15:01
photoOrganiser of Megamarch in traditional Ukrainian clothing dies in war
14:53
Ukraine's Foreign Minister: Talks with Russia possible after its troops leave Ukraine, but not with Putin
14:48
Ukraine announces temporary corridors for merchant ships in Black Sea
14:30
Secretary on why Security Council noticed Moscow Patriarchate Ukrainian Orthodox Church only after invasion: "It crossed the line"
All News
Advertisement: