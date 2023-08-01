All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian defenders destroy 16 units of Russian equipment and 7 ammunition storage points on Tavriia front

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 1 August 2023, 01:47
Ukrainian defenders destroy 16 units of Russian equipment and 7 ammunition storage points on Tavriia front
STOCK PHOTO: TARNAVSKYI’S TELEGRAM

Ukrainian Defence Forces destroyed 16 units of Russian military equipment and 7 ammunition storage points over the course of the past day. 

Source: Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces, on Telegram 

Quote: "The defence forces are active on the Tavriia front. Artillery units carried out 1,359 firing missions over the last day.

Sixteen units of enemy military equipment were destroyed. In particular, a tank, four armoured combat vehicles, a 2A19 Msta-S howitzer, five artillery systems and mortars, and vehicles were destroyed.

Advertisement:

Seven enemy ammunition storage points were also destroyed."

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!  

Advertisement:

Ukraine announces temporary corridors for merchant ships in Black Sea

No one is included in register of oligarchs yet – National Security Council Secretary

Another pro-Russian businessman Medvedchuk's accomplice who was preparing coup sentenced to imprisonment

photo, videoExplosions in Domodedovo, Russia, large-scale fire breaks out

video, photo, updatedRussians strike residential area in Zaporizhzhia, two civilians killed

photoPlant in Moscow Oblast that suffered from explosion participated in development of next generation bomber

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:14
Almost 90 Ukrainian companies cooperating with Russian military-industrial complex have not yet been confiscated
16:40
Finnish Foreign Minister: Important to not put any pressure on Ukraine from any side
16:20
Estonia to send a batch of small arms and ammunition to Ukraine
15:41
Fire breaks out at Belarus' Mazyr refinery, week after Ukraine's Security Service warning
15:15
How Serbia creates threats for Ukraine amid declarations of friendly relations
15:12
Russian forces burn bodies of their fallen soldiers near Melitopol in southern Ukraine
15:01
photoOrganiser of Megamarch in traditional Ukrainian clothing dies in war
14:53
Ukraine's Foreign Minister: Talks with Russia possible after its troops leave Ukraine, but not with Putin
14:48
Ukraine announces temporary corridors for merchant ships in Black Sea
14:30
Secretary on why Security Council noticed Moscow Patriarchate Ukrainian Orthodox Church only after invasion: "It crossed the line"
All News
Advertisement: