Ukrainian defenders destroy 16 units of Russian equipment and 7 ammunition storage points on Tavriia front

Ukrainian Defence Forces destroyed 16 units of Russian military equipment and 7 ammunition storage points over the course of the past day.

Source: Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces, on Telegram

Quote: "The defence forces are active on the Tavriia front. Artillery units carried out 1,359 firing missions over the last day.

Sixteen units of enemy military equipment were destroyed. In particular, a tank, four armoured combat vehicles, a 2A19 Msta-S howitzer, five artillery systems and mortars, and vehicles were destroyed.

Seven enemy ammunition storage points were also destroyed."

