Belarus wants to make agreement with Iran on Shahed drone production – ISW

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has said that Iran and Belarus are deepening bilateral cooperation as they both support Russia's war in Ukraine, with Belarus seeking to secure an agreement on Iranian-made Shahed drones production on its territory.

Source: ISW

Details: ISW noted that "Belarusian Defence Minister Lieutenant General Viktor Khrenin arrived in Iran on 31 July and met with his counterpart, Iranian Defence Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani, to sign a Memorandum of Understanding and a bilateral military cooperation plan for 2023".

ISW noted that Ashtiani, as Iran's Defence Minister, is responsible for negotiating the purchase and sale of military equipment.

"Khrenin and Ashtiani likely discussed arms deals during their meeting. Belarus may have also been seeking to secure an agreement on Iranian production of Shahed drones on the territory of Belarus."

Background: Ukraine's National Resistance Center has said Russia is considering manufacturing Shahed drones in Belarus.

