All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Belarus wants to make agreement with Iran on Shahed drone production – ISW

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 1 August 2023, 05:34
Belarus wants to make agreement with Iran on Shahed drone production – ISW
PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has said that Iran and Belarus are deepening bilateral cooperation as they both support Russia's war in Ukraine, with Belarus seeking to secure an agreement on Iranian-made Shahed drones production on its territory.

Source: ISW

Details: ISW noted that "Belarusian Defence Minister Lieutenant General Viktor Khrenin arrived in Iran on 31 July and met with his counterpart, Iranian Defence Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani, to sign a Memorandum of Understanding and a bilateral military cooperation plan for 2023".

ISW noted that Ashtiani, as Iran's Defence Minister, is responsible for negotiating the purchase and sale of military equipment.

"Khrenin and Ashtiani likely discussed arms deals during their meeting. Belarus may have also been seeking to secure an agreement on Iranian production of Shahed drones on the territory of Belarus."

Background: Ukraine's National Resistance Center has said Russia is considering manufacturing Shahed drones in Belarus. 

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: