Missile attack on Kryvyi Rih consequences: number of wounded exceeds 80

A Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on the morning of 31 July resulted in more than 80 people being injured, with 19 people still in hospital.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Kryvyi Rih is in mourning. Rest in peace, innocent victims of Russian missiles.

There are already more than 80 people injured in the enemy attack. Among them are seven children. 19 people remain in hospital. All of them have injuries of moderate severity."

Advertisement:

Background:

On the morning of 31 July, the Russians attacked Kryvyi Rih with two ballistic missiles: one hit a multi-storey residential building, and the other hit an educational institution.

A Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih has killed six people and injured 75.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!