Ukrainian defenders prevent Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group from entering Chernihiv Oblast

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 1 August 2023, 08:28
UKRAINIAN MILITARY. STOCK PHOTO: COMMANDER OF THE JOINT FORCES OF UKRAINE'S ARMED FORCES’ FACEBOOK PAGE

Ukraine’s Defence Forces stopped an attempt by a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group to cross the Ukrainian border in Chernihiv Oblast on the night of 31 July-1 August.

Source: Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "An attempt to cross Ukraine’s state border by an enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group was stopped last night on the Pivnichnyi front, within Chernihiv Oblast.

Border guards of the 2nd border outpost, using thermal imagers, spotted four armed persons.

Details: Naiev added that the border outpost senior officer decided to open fire on the Russian soldiers to force the Russians to retreat.

Naiev reported that, at the same time, reserves from the border guard detachment and Ukraine’s Armed Forces rushed to the scene.

"Thanks to the skillful actions of Ukraine’s Defence Forces units, the enemy once again suffered losses and did not achieve its goal," Naiev concluded.

