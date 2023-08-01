All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy holds meeting with security forces and military personnel

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 1 August 2023, 09:12
Zelenskyy holds meeting with security forces and military personnel
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, photo: President’s Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with security forces and the military on the morning of 1 August, where he heard reports from Defence Intelligence Chief Kyrylo Budanov, Vasyl Maliuk, Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, and commanders of Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "We started our morning with important reports. Minister Klymenko [reported – ed.] on the situation and attacks on the border oblasts and the night drone strike on Kharkiv. The enemy attacked Kharkiv with five Shahed drones. All services are responding at the scene.

General Maliuk's report [was about – ed.] the completion of works on dealing with the aftermath of attacks on Kryvyi Rih and Kherson.

Advertisement:

I heard a report from Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, about the situation at the front. Commanders Syrskyi and Tarnavskyi also presented their reports. Details of the use of air defence systems [was presented by – ed.] Commander Oleshchuk.

There was also a classified report from Defence Intelligence Chief Budanov."

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Background:

  • On the night of 1 August, the Russian occupation forces attacked Kharkiv with kamikaze drones, causing a fire to break out in the city, and a drone destroyed two floors of a student accommodation building
  • On the morning of 31 July, the Russians attacked Kryvyi Rih with two ballistic missiles: one hit a high-rise residential building and the other hit an educational institution.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine announces temporary corridors for merchant ships in Black Sea

No one is included in register of oligarchs yet – National Security Council Secretary

Another pro-Russian businessman Medvedchuk's accomplice who was preparing coup sentenced to imprisonment

photo, videoExplosions in Domodedovo, Russia, large-scale fire breaks out

video, photo, updatedRussians strike residential area in Zaporizhzhia, two civilians killed

photoPlant in Moscow Oblast that suffered from explosion participated in development of next generation bomber

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:14
Almost 90 Ukrainian companies cooperating with Russian military-industrial complex have not yet been confiscated
16:40
Finnish Foreign Minister: Important to not put any pressure on Ukraine from any side
16:20
Estonia to send a batch of small arms and ammunition to Ukraine
15:41
Fire breaks out at Belarus' Mazyr refinery, week after Ukraine's Security Service warning
15:15
How Serbia creates threats for Ukraine amid declarations of friendly relations
15:12
Russian forces burn bodies of their fallen soldiers near Melitopol in southern Ukraine
15:01
photoOrganiser of Megamarch in traditional Ukrainian clothing dies in war
14:53
Ukraine's Foreign Minister: Talks with Russia possible after its troops leave Ukraine, but not with Putin
14:48
Ukraine announces temporary corridors for merchant ships in Black Sea
14:30
Secretary on why Security Council noticed Moscow Patriarchate Ukrainian Orthodox Church only after invasion: "It crossed the line"
All News
Advertisement: