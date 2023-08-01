Zelenskyy holds meeting with security forces and military personnel

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with security forces and the military on the morning of 1 August, where he heard reports from Defence Intelligence Chief Kyrylo Budanov, Vasyl Maliuk, Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, and commanders of Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "We started our morning with important reports. Minister Klymenko [reported – ed.] on the situation and attacks on the border oblasts and the night drone strike on Kharkiv. The enemy attacked Kharkiv with five Shahed drones. All services are responding at the scene.

General Maliuk's report [was about – ed.] the completion of works on dealing with the aftermath of attacks on Kryvyi Rih and Kherson.

I heard a report from Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, about the situation at the front. Commanders Syrskyi and Tarnavskyi also presented their reports. Details of the use of air defence systems [was presented by – ed.] Commander Oleshchuk.

There was also a classified report from Defence Intelligence Chief Budanov."

Background:

On the night of 1 August, the Russian occupation forces attacked Kharkiv with kamikaze drones, causing a fire to break out in the city, and a drone destroyed two floors of a student accommodation building.

On the morning of 31 July, the Russians attacked Kryvyi Rih with two ballistic missiles: one hit a high-rise residential building and the other hit an educational institution.

