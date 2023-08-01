Third large-scale air-raid warning due to threat of Kindzhal missile launch lasts 15 minutes
An air-raid warning has been issued throughout Ukraine due to the threat of the Russians launching Kindzhal air ballistic missiles. It lasted for 15 minutes.
Source: map of air-raid warnings, Air Forces of Ukraine on Telegram
Quote: "The missile threat throughout the territory of Ukraine is in connection with the take-off of a MiG-31K [aircraft] from an airbase in the village of Savasleika, Russia."
Details: This is the third air-raid warning issued due to the take-off of a MiG-31K on 1 August. The first two lasted approximately 20 minutes each.
Background: Air-raid warnings are usually issued throughout Ukraine during the take-off of Russian MiG-31K aircraft, which are potential carriers of Kindzhal missiles.
The Air Forces explained that Kh-47 Kindzhal air ballistic missiles fly for only a few minutes and strike their target with high precision. Ukrainian air defence does not have enough Western-made means to counteract ballistic missiles so far.
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!
Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!