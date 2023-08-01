All Sections
Third large-scale air-raid warning due to threat of Kindzhal missile launch lasts 15 minutes

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 1 August 2023, 15:33
Stock photo: Getty Images

An air-raid warning has been issued throughout Ukraine due to the threat of the Russians launching Kindzhal air ballistic missiles. It lasted for 15 minutes. 

Source: map of air-raid warnings, Air Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "The missile threat throughout the territory of Ukraine is in connection with the take-off of a MiG-31K [aircraft] from an airbase in the village of Savasleika, Russia."

Details: This is the third air-raid warning issued due to the take-off of a MiG-31K on 1 August. The first two lasted approximately 20 minutes each.

Background: Air-raid warnings are usually issued throughout Ukraine during the take-off of Russian MiG-31K aircraft, which are potential carriers of Kindzhal missiles.

The Air Forces explained that Kh-47 Kindzhal air ballistic missiles fly for only a few minutes and strike their target with high precision. Ukrainian air defence does not have enough Western-made means to counteract ballistic missiles so far. 

