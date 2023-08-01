Explosions in Sevastopol, authorities report downed drone

Mikhail Razvozhaev, governor of the occupying administration of Sevastopol, Crimea, has reported that a drone has been shot down near the village of Kara-Koba in the Balaklava district.

Source: Razvozhaev on Telegram

Quote: "Early reports say a UAV has been shot down near the settlement of Kara-Koba. The soil was blown up, the grass and shrubs caught fire."

Details: Reportedly, the firefighters have arrived at the scene and started putting out the fire. Razvozhaev promised to provide more details later.

Advertisement:

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!