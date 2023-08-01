Explosions in Sevastopol, authorities report downed drone

Mikhail Razvozhaev, governor of the occupying administration of Sevastopol, Crimea, has reported that a drone has been shot down near the village of Kara-Koba in the Balaklava district.

Source: Razvozhaev on Telegram

Quote: "Early reports say a UAV has been shot down near the settlement of Kara-Koba. The soil was blown up, the grass and shrubs caught fire."

Details: Reportedly, the firefighters have arrived at the scene and started putting out the fire. Razvozhaev promised to provide more details later.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!