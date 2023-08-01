Large-scale air-raid warning across Ukraine for fourth time since beginning of day

An air-raid warning has been issued in most of Ukraine's oblasts for the fourth time since the beginning of 1 August.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force

Details: The Ukrainian Air Force issued a warning of a missile threat in the country's central and eastern oblasts.

In particular, the alarm was announced everywhere except the western regions and Odesa Oblast. It lasted about 30 minutes.

Background:

At 15:30, an air-raid warning was announced throughout Ukraine due to the danger of the Russians using the Kinzhal supersonic aeroballistic missile, the alarm lasted for 15 minutes.

