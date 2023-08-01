All Sections
Bullseye: Ukrainian forces wipe out Russian units on Dzharylhach island

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 1 August 2023, 21:11
Bullseye: Ukrainian forces wipe out Russian units on Dzharylhach island
Photo: Getty Images

The Ukrainian forces carried out precise attacks on the Russian units on the occupied island of Dzharylhach, Kherson Oblast.

Source: National Resistance Center 

Quote: "Thanks to the information provided by the underground in the temporarily occupied territory, dozens of invaders and enemy equipment were destroyed."

In total, five units of the Russian invaders were spotted on the island and hit by missiles from an M142 HIMARS multiple-launch missile system. It was reported that all five missiles reached their targets. 

Read also: Dzharylhach in chains: Russia's bid to destroy the nature reserve's unique ecosystem

