Russians launch Shahed UAVs towards Ukraine from Krasnodar Krai – Ukraine's Air Force

Russian forces have launched Shahed UAVs on Ukraine from the town of Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Krasnodar Krai.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "Attention! Launch of several groups of Shahed UAVs from Primorsko-Akhtarsk!"

Details: It was reported that the estimated time of entry into Ukraine’s airspace is after midnight.

"When an air-raid warning is issued, go to shelters," the Air Force emphasised.

