Air-raid warning issued throughout Ukraine due to drone and missile threat

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 10 August 2023, 04:30
Air-raid warning issued throughout Ukraine due to drone and missile threat
Screenshot of air-raid warnings in Ukraine, with Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy and Poltava oblasts marked in pink, meaning that air-raid warnings were issued there. Map: alerts.in.ua

Air-raid warnings were issued on the night of 9-10 August in the city of Kyiv and in a number of Ukrainian oblasts in light of a threat of a Russian drone attack.

Source: map of air-raid warnings in Ukraine; Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Telegram

Details: As of 02:00 (Kyiv time), air-raid warnings were issued in the city of Kyiv and in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Poltava and Sumy oblasts.

Ukraine’s Air Force said Russia might deploy drones to attack those oblasts.

Previously: Air-raid warnings in Ukraine were issued four times on 9 August due to the threat of Russian missile strikes.

Update at 01:05: An air-raid warning was also issued in Cherkasy Oblast, where there was a threat of Russian UAVs being used.

Update at 01:45: The all-clear was given in Kyiv. Instead, the air-raid warning was extended to Kirovohrad Oblast.

Update at 01:46: The Air Force warned of the threat of Russians’ use of attack drones in Bila Tserkva, Kyiv Oblast.

Update at 02:07: The Air Force reported that Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia oblasts were under a threat of Russian UAV strikes.

Update at 03:35: The threat of Russian attack drones remained in three oblasts – Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil and Rivne.

Update at 03:42. The air-raid warning was also spread to Lviv and Volyn oblasts, and there was a threat of drones as well.

Update at 04:04. A missile alert was issued throughout Ukraine due to the MiG-31K fighter jet, which could carry Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, taking off from Savasleyka airfield in Russia.

Update at 04:30. The all-clear was given in almost all of Ukraine.

Background: On 9 August, there were four air-raid warnings throughout Ukraine because of the threat of missile attacks.

