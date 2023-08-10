Russians attack oil depot in Rivne Oblast
The Russian occupiers launched a large-scale drone attack on Rivne Oblast on the night of 9-10 August, hitting an oil depot in the Dubno district.
Source: Vitalii Koval, Head of Rivne Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Rivne Oblast came under a large-scale drone attack overnight. Unfortunately, an oil depot in Dubno district was destroyed. There were no casualties."
Details: Koval said that 45 search and rescue crew members and 14 fire-and-rescue appliances are working at the scene of the strike, and a fire train is involved.
"The chemical and radiation background is normal. Evacuation of the population will not be necessary," Koval added.
Background: An air-raid warning was issued throughout Ukraine on the night of 9-10 August due to a missile threat, and in some regions, there was a threat of Russian drone attacks.
