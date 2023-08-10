All Sections
Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: Death toll rises

Iryna BalachukThursday, 10 August 2023, 08:45
AFTERMATH OF RUSSIAN STRIKE ON ZAPORIZHZHIA ON 9 AUGUST. PHOTO: MALASHKO’S TELEGRAM

The number of killed and wounded in the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia residential district on 9 August has increased. As of the morning of 10 August, three people are known to have been killed and nine wounded, including an infant.

Source: Yurii Malashko, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Three killed and nine wounded, including an 11-month-old child, this is the result of an attack on the administrative centre of [Zaporizhzhia] Oblast. A Russian projectile killed a 43-year-old man and 19 and 21-year-old young women."

Details: Malashko said, in total, the Russian occupiers carried out 82 attacks on 21 settlements of Zaporizhzhia Oblast during the past day.

Russian forces attacked the territory of Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, Novodarivka, Levadne, Bilohiria, Chervone, Stepnohirsk, Stepove, Plavni, Mali Shcherbaky, Piatykhatky, Lobkove and Kamianske.

Also authorities recorded four airstrikes on Orikhiv and Mala Tokmachka, and four drone attacks on Huliaipole, Malynivka, Olhivske and Novodarivka. The Russians also hit Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Olhivske and Levadne with multiple-launch rocket systems. They also launched missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia and Pidhirne.

A family was affected as a result of the attack on Huliaipole, including two women aged 55 and 66 and two men aged 39 and 68. They were promptly taken to hospital in Zaporizhzhia.

The authorities received 54 reports regarding the destruction of residential buildings, educational institutions and other social infrastructure facilities.

Background:

  • Russian forces targeted a residential area in the city of Zaporizhzhia on 9 August. The authorities previously reported that two people had been killed and eight wounded in this attack.

