Russians drop air bomb on Kupiansk: City council damaged

Russian forces dropped an air bomb on Kupiansk at midnight of 9-10 August and damaged the city council building, with two people wounded in the oblast in just one day.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy attacked the city of Kupiansk at midnight using a FAB-250 guided air bomb. The city council building was damaged."

Details: A 41-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were injured last night in Kindrashivka, Kupiansk district, around midnight, due to an attack on the settlement.

Russian forces attacked Kupiansk again at 07:30, damaging a residential building. There was no information about any casualties as of this morning.

Syniehubov reported that the Russians massively bombarded populated areas of Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv, Chuhuiv, Izium and Kupiansk districts during the past day, using guided aerial bombs and other weapons.

In particular, Kupiansk, Petropavlivka, Pershotravneve, Cherneshchyna, Podoly, Dvorichna, Masiutivka and other settlements came under Russian attacks. Houses and farm buildings were damaged, and fires broke out.

Syniehubov added that Ukrainian defenders had repelled Russian attacks in the area of Synkivka and Ivanivka on the Kupiansk front. The occupiers suffered losses.

