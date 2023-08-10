All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Conflict Intelligence Team that warned international community of Russian invasion declared illegal in Russia

Iryna BalachukThursday, 10 August 2023, 10:30
Conflict Intelligence Team that warned international community of Russian invasion declared illegal in Russia
CIT WEBPAGE. SCREENSHOT FROM NOTES.CITEAM.ORG

The Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation has declared that the activities of the Conflict Intelligence Team of Internet investigators are undesirable in Russia.

Source: Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation on Telegram

Quote from the Russian agency: "According to the results of a study of materials received, a decision was made to recognise the activities of the foreign non-governmental organisation Conflict Intelligence Team (Network Association of Investigative Journalists), [from] Ukraine, as undesirable on the territory of the Russian Federation."

Details: According to the Russian Prosecutor General's Office, the digital platform, which was originally called War in Ukraine, was created by Russian citizen Ruslan Karpuk. It is reported that he is currently hiding abroad from criminal prosecution, together with members of the FBK organisation banned in the Russian Federation.

Advertisement:

The Russian Prosecutor General's Office calls the CIT investigators "pseudo-journalists", whose main purpose is allegedly to collect and publish information about the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and discredit the occupying army.

Conflict Intelligence Team is a group of independent investigators and an electronic platform that emerged in 2014 among the Russian opposition. It is engaged in open-source investigations.

Until September 2015, the group was called War in Ukraine, as it was initially focused on covering Russian military operations on the territory of Ukraine. 

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Since the end of October 2021, CIT investigators have been monitoring the accumulation of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine, and in early 2022, they confirmed Western intelligence information about the future invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's Armed Forces continue to advance on two fronts – General Staff report

Kadyrov's son assaults Ukrainian native accused of burning Quran

videoUkrainian marines post footage showing liberation of Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast

Ukrainian defenders liberate Urozhaine

ISW on Russian government lies at Army-2023 forum

videoUkraine's Armed Forces use thermal imagers to find Russian mines

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:49
Ukraine's Armed Forces continue to advance on two fronts – General Staff report
19:30
US imposes sanctions on companies involved in Russia-North Korea arms trade
19:20
Group of Russian spies lived near military base in Britain
19:17
Wagner Group registered as educational organisation in Belarus
19:15
Over 10,700 children evacuated from Donetsk Oblast in a year – Ukraine’s Rentegration Ministry
19:13
Moscow Mayor claims 45,000 Muscovites are fighting in Ukraine
18:42
Switzerland ultimately joins 11th package of EU sanctions against Russia
18:29
Main manufacturer of missiles of Russia and his son-in-law get under sanctions from Czech Republic
18:12
General Zhydko, who commanded occupying forces in Ukraine, dies in Russia
18:04
Putin's party nominates namesake Zelenskyy for elections
All News
Advertisement: