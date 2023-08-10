Conflict Intelligence Team that warned international community of Russian invasion declared illegal in Russia

The Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation has declared that the activities of the Conflict Intelligence Team of Internet investigators are undesirable in Russia.

Source: Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation on Telegram

Quote from the Russian agency: "According to the results of a study of materials received, a decision was made to recognise the activities of the foreign non-governmental organisation Conflict Intelligence Team (Network Association of Investigative Journalists), [from] Ukraine, as undesirable on the territory of the Russian Federation."

Details: According to the Russian Prosecutor General's Office, the digital platform, which was originally called War in Ukraine, was created by Russian citizen Ruslan Karpuk. It is reported that he is currently hiding abroad from criminal prosecution, together with members of the FBK organisation banned in the Russian Federation.

The Russian Prosecutor General's Office calls the CIT investigators "pseudo-journalists", whose main purpose is allegedly to collect and publish information about the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and discredit the occupying army.

Conflict Intelligence Team is a group of independent investigators and an electronic platform that emerged in 2014 among the Russian opposition. It is engaged in open-source investigations.

Until September 2015, the group was called War in Ukraine, as it was initially focused on covering Russian military operations on the territory of Ukraine.

Since the end of October 2021, CIT investigators have been monitoring the accumulation of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine, and in early 2022, they confirmed Western intelligence information about the future invasion of Ukraine.

